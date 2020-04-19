Dorothy Parrish Moseley, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Greensville County, VA, and was a retired employee of BB&T Bank. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Hubert Parrish, Sr. She is survived by her mother Lavinia N. Parrish, husband, Frank N. Moseley, brother, Jesse Hubert Parrish, Jr. (Patsy), Nieces, Christine P. Johnson (Mike), Michelle P. Crane (Ed), along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Independence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com
