Charles Martin, Sr., 83, of Emporia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Wilbur Lawrence Martin and Ruby Gill Martin and was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Betty B. Martin; son, Charles Martin, Jr.; two daughters, Lelia Boney (James) and Tammy Veliky (Stewart); grandchildren, David, Tiffany, Joseph, Lisa and Anthony; four step-grandchildren, Brent, Brad, Eric and Leslie; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Suggs (Gene) and Martha Blankenship and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service, led by Pastor Troy Green, was held graveside 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
