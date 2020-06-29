Nancy Elliott Roach, 82, of Emporia, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Obie B. and Anne Archer Elliott and was also preceded in death by her son, Charlie Taylor, brothers, O. B. Elliott, Bud Elliott and Jimmy Elliott; sister, Dolly Sasser and sister-in-law, Christine Elliott.
Mrs. Roach is survived by her son, Sam Roach (Sherie); sister, Bell Sadler (Herman, Jr.); sisters-in-law, Martha Elliott and Deelaine Elliott; brother-in-law, Leroy Sasser and a number of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved feline companion, Buttercup.
The funeral service, led by Pastor Larry Grizzard, was held graveside 12 Noon Tuesday, June 23 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tom Elliott, Ricky Sasser, Carl Sasser, Gary Sasser, Jamie Elliott, Jamie Elliott, Hermie Sadler, Elliott Sadler and Missi Sadler
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Zion Baptist Church.
