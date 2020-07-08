Lawrence Randolph Thomas was born on March 14, 1945 in Greensville County, VA to the late Lawrence and Dallas Thomas. To those who knew him well, he was referred to as “Bubba””JR” and “Ra’ul”. On the afternoon of July 03, 2020 he entered peacefully into eternal rest after battling the debilitating effects of dementia at the Carrington Place Memory Care Facility in Daleville, VA.
Lawrence will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54-years, Julie M. Thomas; four children, Warren Kelvin Thomas of Jarratt, Virginia, Charlene Thomas Spence (Willie) of Chester, Virginia, Veronica Thomas Powell (Shawn) of Emporia, Virginia and Lawrence Randolph Thomas of Enfield, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Yvonne Lee, Courtney Thomas, Isaiah Thomas Spence, Raven Thomas, Jordan Thomas and Morgan Dailey; three great-grandchildren, JaKori, Jahir and Jade; four siblings, Mary Frances Chambliss, Yvonne Taliferro, Earnest Thomas (Ann) and Reginald Thomas (Shirley); a devoted nephew, Dwayne Thomas (Lael); one aunt, Dora Burks; mother-in-law, Bernice T. Walker; brother-in-law, Belma Tucker (Jannette); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Thomas will lie in repose from 12 to 6 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be private.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
