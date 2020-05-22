Mr. Tony Windell Hill, 66, of Altadena, California and a native of Emporia, Virginia; was born the youngest of 19 siblings on March 12, 1954, to the parentage of the late Lanie and Dorothy Hill of Emporia VA. He passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020; in California.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a sister, Magdalene H. Ramsey of Emporia Virginia; two brothers, Moses Hill of Brooklyn, New York and Alfred W. Hill of Richmond Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Hill will lie in repose on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1 to 5. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mount Calvary Holiness Church, Emporia, Virginia, with Elder Bobby Wooten, officiating. Tony will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in the Greensville Memorial Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
