Sean Rae Pair, 82, passed away on September 23, 2020.
He was the son of the late Thomas Wayne Pair and Lillie Mitchell Pair. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Pair, sister, Emmogene Morgan.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael Wayne Pair of Roanoke Rapids, NC., Darryl Pair (Amy) of Roanoke Rapids, NC., six grandchildren, Michael Curt Pair, Stephanie Pair Mitchell, Lizzie Pair, Exia Pair, Rachel Pair, Landen Pair, all of Roanoke Rapids, NC., three great-grandchildren, Makayla Pair Luke Pair, Mckenzie Hamilton.
Sean Pair served in the National Guard and was the owner of a retail furniture store (Mattress Center Discounters).
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Echols Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 27, 2020, with Rev. John Kinsley officiating. Interment to follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
