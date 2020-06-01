After 87 years of dedicating her life to her God, her family, her community and her government, Vivian Tomlinson Sturgill, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born in Scott County, Virginia in May of 1933 to James and Bessie (Begley) Tomlinson, the oldest of their four daughters. As a child, her family moved to Bluefield, West Virginia, where she attended Beaver High School. She later moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where for many years she was in a supervisory position as a civilian employee with the U.S. Navy, specializing in accounting, bookkeeping and payroll. At age 60, she realized she was just a few credits shy of earning her college degree. She decided to return to school and received her degree in accounting shortly before she retired from her role with the federal government. After retirement, officials requested that she return to her office at Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest Navy base, and she agreed, considering it a privilege to work for the military. She very much enjoyed watching many Navy ship homecomings from her office window and celebrating with the families.
After retiring a second time, she and her husband moved to Emporia, Virginia to be near her daughter and son-in-law. In Emporia, she became extremely active in the community, with her church and with civic activities. She served for several years as the chief poll worker in her district for many elections. At the time of her death, she was a member of Monumental United Methodist Church in Emporia. She was a devout born-again Christian and was often asked to preach in local churches. Known for her baking skills, especially her almond pound and triple chocolate chip cakes, sweet potato biscuits and fresh pies, she was recognized with a special award for her contributions by the Greensville Ruritan Club and appreciated by many charitable organizations.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carl C. Sturgill, her son, Tom C. Clemons, her parents, a sister, Stella and most recently, her sister, Patty, who died just two days before Vivian.
She is survived by her sister, Peggy Tomlinson Minnick, her son James Clemons, daughter-in-law Connie Clemons, daughter Carla Sturgill Harris, son-in-law F. Woodrow Harris, stepdaughter Vickie Sturgill Stewart and her husband, Dennis, stepson David Sturgill, three grandchildren, one great grandchild and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a limited private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. The community, friends and loved ones are encouraged to line the procession route along Main Street through downtown Emporia to the cemetery to pay respects at 10:45 a.m., as has become standard during this time. Arrangements are being handled by Owen Funeral Home of Jarratt, Virginia. Thank you to those who love her and to the medical professionals who cared for her in her final days
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.