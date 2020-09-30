Mrs. Cora Ann Pair Chatman, 75, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 26, 2020; while in the care of St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Cora was born on Saturday, March 3, 1945, in Greensville County, to the parentage of the late Eddie and Caroline Walker Pair.
Survivors include: her longtime companion, George Carter; sons, William Pair (Vanessa), Joseph Pair (Thelma), Vanessa Chatman (James), Pamela Blackwell (Henry); twenty-two grandchildren, two of whom she reared just as her own, Devonta and Amber; fourteen grandchildren, two of whom she admired and kept her spirits lifted, even during her trying times, Jayden and Josiah; three devoted friends, Nitty Tillar, Melinda Moore and Cassandra Chatman; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Chatman will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Veronica Leach, officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.