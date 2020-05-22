Mrs. Sallie Bea Mason Rose, 83, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020; while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Sallie was born on Wednesday, February 10, 1937 in Sussex County, Virginia to the parentage of the late William Arthur Mason and Mary Elizabeth Turner Mason.
Survivors include: children, Pearl Elizabeth Smith (Levonia) and Bobbie Lee Rose, Jr. of both of Emporia, Virginia, Joyce A. Rose Scott of Freeman, Virginia; siblings, Robert Mason (Vida) of Richmond, Virginia and Jerry Russell Mason of Emporia, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Tania Andrews (Robert) of Midlothian, Virginia, Montelli Scott of Alexandria, Virginia, Jordan Scott of Freeman, Virginia, RaShee Mabrey (Brian Sr.) of Petersburg, Virginia, Felecia M. Smith, NiAsia Rose, and Jaccobi Hunter (Tawanna) all of Emporia, Virginia; seven great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Rose will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia; with Rev. Ernest Hamlette, Jr.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, condolences and to order flowers; as sentiments to the family.
