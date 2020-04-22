On Tuesday, March 20, 1956, Colleen Reese Weaver Hunnicutt was born to the loving care of Ardee Reese and Vergie Wilks Reese in Greensville County, Virginia.
Colleen matriculated through the Greensville County School System, graduating from the Greensville County High School - class of 1974. For many years she served as a bus driver for Greensville County Schools and later as a 911 dispatcher. She was a faithful member of the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia.
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom, dispatched one of His angels to escort Colleen Hunnicutt to her eternal home.
Survivors include: husband, Walter L. Hunnicutt of the home; daughter, Tia Weaver of South Chesterfield, Virginia; son-at-heart, Tracy Scott of South Carolina; mother, Vergie Reese of Emporia, Virginia; siblings, Teresa Brown (Lafayette) of Richmond, Virginia, Maryleen Pope (Joe) of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Calvin Reese of Emporia, Virginia; brother-in-law, Jerry Taylor of Emporia, Virginia; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where private services were held. Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit ww.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
