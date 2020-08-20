January 27, 1927 - August 19, 2020
Taylor - Lucille Slagle Taylor, age 93, passed away August 19, 2020 while in the care of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation. She was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Romine Braswell and husband Dennis; son J.H. Taylor and wife Delia; granddaughters Candy Gordon and husband, Keith and Alison Phillips and husband, David; great-granddaughter Caitlyn Gordon and great-grandsons Barker and Taylor Phillips. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Henry Slagle, and was also preceded in death by brothers Andrew Slagle, Lawrence Slagle, David Slagle and Parker Slagle, and sisters Mildred Prince, Helen Prince, and Mable Loftis. She is survived by sisters Edna Newsome, Marion Wright, Nell Prince, Lorine Bradley, and Lily Ruth Mitchell as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Larry Walczykowski will be held at Greensville Memorial Cemetary on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am for immediate family. Any monetary contributions can be made in her memory to Word of Life Assembly of God, 707 Brunswick Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847.
Online condolences may be left at echolsfuneralhome.com.
