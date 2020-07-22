James “Jimmie” Edward Phelps, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Hayes, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Everard and Virginia Kanipe Phelps and his son, Randolph “Randy” Phelps.
Mr. Phelps is survived by his wife, Peggy Faris Phelps; daughter, Pamela Harrell; step-daughter, Sharon Acree (Bruce); grandchildren, Abbey H. Webb (Jared), Tommy Harrell (Lee), Craig Phelps (Mary Lou), Chad Phelps (Shannon), step-grandsons, Andrew Acree (Nicole) and Scott Acree; great-grandchildren, Madison Phelps, Cameron Phelps, Dallas Phelps, Savannah Phelps, Riley Webb, Regan Webb, Broady Webb and Kristin and Bryson Harrell; sister, Frances “Pam” Darden and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Grace Anglican Church in Purdy, Virginia where he was on the Vestry and served in many other capacities over the years. Jimmie served his country in the Army Air Corps from August 1944 to January 1947 in World War II. He loved flying his own plane having his private airstrip in his back yard. He loved the Boy Scouts of America and started the Purdy Boy Scouts now known as Troop 232 which exists to this day. He served as Commissioner on the Greensville-Emporia Airport for 38 years. He served actively on the Greensville Rescue Squad as an EMT. Jimmie retired from Johns-Manville Corporation and Georgia-Pacific Corporation with a total service of 47 years. Proficient in both electrical and mechanical work, he became Plant Engineer. He enjoyed traveling and with his wife, Peggy, took many trips to Europe. He was a talented man and had many interests, enjoying flying as well as sailing his boat on the Chesapeake Bay most of all. His dream was to build a home on Sarah Creek where his sailboat was docked near the Yorktown, Virginia Marina. He accomplished this. He loved his Yorkie dog, Joye who stayed by his side during his entire illness.
A private graveside funeral service, led by Pastor Colin Cooper was held April 11 at Grace Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace Anglican Church.
