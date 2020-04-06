Gale Poole Moore, 77, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Gale was the daughter of the late Wesley C. “Jimmy” Poole and Ruby Wray Poole. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward A. “Arnie” Moore, a brother, Clarence Wesley “Sonny or Little Jimmy” Poole, and a sister, Helen Poole Gibson.
Gale loved her Church and her Church Family, her work at Echols Funeral Home, where she was the Office Manager for over thirty years, she loved the beach, bingo, and travelling, but most of all she loved her daughter and grandson and her extended family.
Gale is survived by her loving daughter and grandson, Kimberly Moore Downing and Morey Ray Downing, both of Virginia Beach, a special grandson Ed Powell, her brother, William Boyd Poole and his wife Lori of Emporia, cousin, Nancy Poole Reyes, an aunt, Mable Wray Mizzell of Petersburg, her sister in law, Jean Moore Bennett and her husband Alton, special nephews, Dean Moore and his wife Lori, Albert Calvin “Plug” Moore Jr. and his wife Susan, niece, Deanna Moore Babb and her husband Michael, and many more nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and a special friend, Reni Hobbs of Emporia.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Zion Baptist Church, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Husband Arnie. A public Celebration of Gale’s life will be held at a later time.
Echols Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements, and online condolences may be left at echolsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.