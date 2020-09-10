Jean Simmons Joyner Bass (b. 06/22/31), age 89, died Tuesday September 1st.
She is predeceased by two husbands, Harvey M. Joyner, Sr. & Troy T. Bass, by three brothers, Thomas Owen Simmons, Jr., Alfred Lee Simmons and Bobby Bell Simmons and two sisters, Alice Mae Simmons Pope and Joyce Isabella Simmons Comer.
She was born to Tomas Owen Simmons, Sr. and Mary Alice Kitchen in Sebrell, Virginia. She is survived by her sister Louise Simmons Tomlinson, three sons, Harvey M. Joyner, Jr. (wife - Karen), John William Joyner (wife - Fran), and Calvin Lee Joyner (wife - Eleanor), two grandsons (Joshua Joyner and Kyle Joyner), four granddaughters (Carmen Singleton, Sarah Ingram, Amanda Schnepp, and Kendra Joyner Miller), two great-grandsons (Trevon Williams and Jaiden Singleton) and three great-granddaughters (Rosyln Ingram, Olivia Ingram, and Elizabeth Joyner Miller).
Widowed at age 28, she returned to Jarratt High School to finish her senior year and was awarded a graduating diploma in June of 1962. Subsequent to her graduation, she worked several years as a clerical secretary for Lifsey Insurance Company in Emporia. She was a member of Purdy Baptist Church and a recent resident of the Eugene Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later day.
