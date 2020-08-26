Mrs. Daisy M. Miles, age 92, of Emporia, Virginia (Milestown Community), peacefully slipped into an eternal slumber on Thursday, August 20, 2020; while in the care of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, Tarboro, North Carolina.
Daisy was born on Thursday, May 24, 1928, in Halifax County, (Littleton) North Carolina to the parentage of the late late Bud and Ida Baker Robinson.
Survivors include: her sister, Molly Garris; grandchildren, Maurice Miles, Kandece Williams (Duane) and Patricia Odom (Ricky) ; great-grandchildren, Detron Smith, Laricesa Miles, Alazjha Odom, Kristin Williams, DaVaughn “Eli” Odom, Kaelyn Williams, Joshua Odom, Kamryn Williams, Nicholas Odom and Lorenzo William, daughter-in-law, Mamie Miles; sisters-in-law Gladys Robinson and Edna Lee Hardy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc has been entrusted with the arrangments, where Mrs. Miles will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Robinson Family Cemetery, (Milestown Community) Emporia, Virginia, with Rev. Charles Jones, officiating.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
