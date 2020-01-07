Frances Ann Williams Brock, widow of Wilton R Brock of Red Springs, NC was born Sept 19 1934 in Emporia VA to Joseph and Bessie Williams who preceded her in dead. She passed away peacefully in her home on Jan 2 2020.
She leaves behind 2 children, Wilton R Brock Jr, of Red Springs, William Joseph Brock (Tamera) of Winston, GA. and Sara Elizabeth Brock McGirt (Ricky) of Shannon, NC; four siblings Joseph H Williams, Jr, Janice Williams Lynch, Michael H. Williams and Timothy W. Williams all of Emporia, VA. six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Mrs. Brock was a long time member of Red Springs Presbyterian Church where she was Director of Christian Education, a member of the choir, and a member of the Presbyterian Women.
Memorial services were held Jan 4 2020 at Red Springs Presbyterian Church, Red Springs, NC at 11AM with visitation to be held at 10AM.
