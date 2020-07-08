Glenn Moron Chatman, 67, of Garysburg, North Carolina made his transition peacefully, during a brief period of illness at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Glenn was born to Estelle Chatman and Ernest Stevens in Emporia, VA on October 31, 1952.
Survivors include: brothers, Elijah Boney Jr (Felecia), Vinson Lewis (Yolanda) and Mark Davis; sisters: Arlene Banks; Francine Wiggins; Debra Saunders, Carolyn Harley (Christopher) Alease Stukes (James); Susan Stevens Ayers (Ray), Carol Stevens Davis, Bernice Parker-Jones (Edward) and Isabelle Adams (Warren); aunts: Irene Jones, Christine Chatman, uncle: Deacon Peter Chatman Jr. (Deaconess Mary) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends who loved him dearly.
Private services will be held.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
