Elder Roy McKinely Artis, son of the late Amos and Marybell Artis, was born in Southampton County, Virginia, on January 19, 1942.
Elder was united in marriage to Gracie Elaine Phipps. He was employed by Georgia Pacific until he retired after 30 years of exemplary service. He shared an entrepreneurial spirit with Gracie, they owned a convenient store in downtown Emporia. In 1996, they founded Friendship Church of God in Christ.
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Elder Artis peacefully answered God’s call from earthly labor unto eternal rest; while in the care of Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge, Chester, Virginia.
Survivors include: son, Keith C. Adkins (Kimberly); granddaughter, Keisha Monique Adkins; siblings, Elder Harry L. Artis (Christine), Bishop Randolph V. Artis, Doretha Avens, and Jean L. Artis; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Elder Artis will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be private.
Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
