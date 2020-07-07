Virginia Newsom Boney, 69, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC., and worked many years at Simmons Truck Stop in Emporia, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Thomas Newsom and Ocie Odell Finch. She is survived by her husband, John Howard Boney, her sons, Thomas Wayne Boney (Rebecca Jarrett) of Emporia, VA., Stephen Michael Boney (Mary) of Roanoke Rapids, NC., daughter, Tiffany Spenla (Ian) of Houston, TX., sisters, Laura Newsom of Gaston, NC., Betty Stephenson of Roanoke Rapids, NC., Dorothy Cannon (Joe) of Jackson, NC., Susan Newsom of Gaston, NC., brother-in-law, Gerald Allen of Emporia, VA., sister-in-law, Barbara Allen of Emporia, VA., grandchildren, Ivey, Evelyn, Zachary, Megan, Mathew, and her cat, Peaches.
A memorial service will be held at Echols Funeral Home, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Brad Barbour officiating.
