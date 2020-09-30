Lilly Mae White, was born in Bronx, New York on Monday, April 7, 1952. 'Junnie' as she was affectionately called by her family, was the middle child of three, born to the parentage of the late Clifford Herbert Walker and Lilly Mae (House) Walker.
Being reared in the Bronx, Lilly was educated in the New York Public School System, where she earned her high school diploma. She enjoyed her summer vacations to the south so much, she later relocated to Virginia, where she met and married the late John Raymond White, at an early age. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters.
Lilly worked at Georgia Pacific and was known as the first hired female worker. As in life, her journey took her into another direction. She decided to change careers and work for the Virginia Department of Corrections. She worked many years as a Corrections Officer, before retiring in 2006, at the age of 53. After which, her career transitioned to taking care of her adorable grandchildren.
On Friday, September 25, 2020; while at the home of her daughter, our dear loved one peacefully transitioned from this earthly tabernacle, to a building of God, a house not made with hand; eternal in the heavens.
Survivors include: three daughters, Johnnette White-Cleaton (Chadwick, Sr), Gennell White, and Joan White; nine grandchildren, Cha'?'€'?'Quel Cleaton, LaMonz-Romel Cleaton, Jonese White, Chadwick 'CJ' Cleaton, Jr., Mejora Bland, Janiyah White, Major Bland IV, Zamoni Bland and Raymond Bland; one great-granddaughter, Camani Mae McDow; one sister, Penny Edness (Milton); two nieces; one great-niece, and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 7 PM on Thursday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be private.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
