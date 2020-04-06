Dottie Williams, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mary View Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia after a brief illness. She grew up on the family farm in Skippers that she loved so much.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rachel; brothers, Billy ‘Wimp” and Freddie; her sister, Barbara Little and a nephew, Stacy Little. She is survived by her brothers, The Reverend Kenneth Williams (Shirley) of Newsoms, Virginia and Eddie Williams (Jo Ann) of Emporia; nieces, Nancy Jenkins (Whitey), Kathie Isles (Bobby), Penny Baugham (Lynn) and Tracy Williams; nephews, Wayne Williams (LeeAnn), Marlon Little (Sylvia) and Trent Williams (Dawn). She also is survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins and friends whom she loved dearly. Dottie greatly missed her church and her church family at Forest Hill Baptist Church after she moved to Courtland Health and Rehab. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
