Thomas Lee Robinson, Sr. was born in Greensville County, Virginia on Sunday, January 18, 1970 to Dennis and Geraldine Davis Robinson.
Thomas departed this earthly life on Friday, April 24, 2020; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia.
Fond memories will forever be cherished in hearts of: his children; Jasmine V. Robinson, Tierra L. Robinson, Thomas L. Robinson, Jr. and Brinetta R. Jones-Robinson; one grandson, Noah B. Stallings; devoted parents; Dennis W. and Geraldine Davis Robinson; one brother, Troy L. Davis; one sister, Denise Robinson; three nieces, KeondaChatmon, Shakeena Massenburg and Leah Davis; three nephews, Troy Anderson, Quandai Webb and Mikel Broady; fourteen aunts; ten uncles; a special woman of his heart, Keisha R. Harris; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Robinson will lie in repose 1 to 5 PM on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and 10 to 12 on Friday, May 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, condolences and to order flowers, as a sentiment to the family.
