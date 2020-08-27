Gloria Dean (Simmons) Banks, also known by many as “Dennie”, or “Lady”, and especially known by her grandchildren as “Granny Poo”, peacefully departed her earthly life for Heaven abode, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the privacy of her residence, after a brief illness.
Gloria started her earthly journey on July 15, 1939. She was the eighth child born to the parentage of Morris Simmons and Dora Ingram Simmons, in Halifax County, North Carolina.
Gloria’s precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving husband, Melvin, of the home, six wonderful children, Sandra Garrett (Daniel), of Emporia, Virginia, Rose Banks Simmons, of Richmond, Virginia, Thelma Banks, of Emporia, Virginia, Pamela Banks Smith, of Jarratt, Virginia, Melvin Banks, Jr., of Emporia, Virginia and Aretha Banks Ellsworth, of Richmond, Virginia; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Simmons (Joyce), of Richmond, Virginia and James Simmons (Emma), of Gaston, North Carolina; five sisters-in-law, Rose Ella Swann-Mamak (Kenny), Christine Cooke, Emma Banks, Ellen Gilliam and Paulette Banks; nine devoted God-daughters: Margaret Adams, Marion Andrews, Beverly Brown, Mary Ann Daniels, Laverne Goode-Lewis, Dora King, Sylvia Lee, Glenda Simmons and Melinda Young; one special great niece, Markeisha Simmons, one special nephew, Larry Simmons and a host of other special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where Mrs. Banks will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Rising Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 3931 Brandy Creek Road - Emporia, Virginia with Rev. Kelsey Moore, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.