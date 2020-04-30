Dr. Theodore Roosevelt Tillar, 88, of Skippers, Virginia departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 25, 2020; while in the serenity of his home.
Dr. Tillar began his journey through life on February 10, 1932 in Greensville County, Virginia. He was born to the parentage of the late Cato and Inola Gilliam Tillar. He was an active member of the Diamond Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, Church Clerk and was ordained as Deacon. After 38 years in education, he retired from E. W. Wyatt Junior High School and continued working as a Livestock farmer, with his wife, Mary Helen Person Tillar.
Treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of: one sister, Joyce Tillar Watson of Glen Allen, Virginia; niece, Kae Inola Watson of Richmond, Virginia; brother-at-heart, Reverend Lawrence Carpenter of Randallstown, Maryland; a devoted cousin, Charles R. Garris of Skippers, Virginia; his dedicated caregivers - nieces, Carlotta Hines Pyant and Valecia Mallory Mabrey and longtime friend, Joseph Carey.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Dr. Tillar will lie in repose from 1 to 5 on Friday, May 1, 2020 and from 10 to 2 on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Private services will be held. He will be laid to rest in at Diamond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Skippers Virginia.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com for LIVE-streaming information; to share memories, condolences, and to order flowers; as a sentiment to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.