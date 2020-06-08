Margaret (Peggy) Brothers Slate of Emporia, VA passed away on June 6, 2020.
She was born on December 9, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Lyman Riddick Brothers, Jr. and Sudie Dunton Brothers of Emporia, VA.
She is survived by her devoted son, William Robert Slate, Jr., and wife Katie as well as her beloved grandsons, Hudson and Barrett, all of Emporia, VA. She is also survived by her brother Lyman R. Brothers III (Jane) of Sedona, AZ; sister Ames Brothers Tillar (David) of Emporia, VA; as well as 6 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends who she considered family.
Peggy was a 1977 graduate of Madison College (now James Madison University) and the University of Virginia School of Medical Technology.
She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She loved her church, First Presbyterian Church of Emporia, VA, where she served as an elder, on the worship committee, and was an honorary lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. She loved her family dearly and was extremely proud of her two grandsons who she enjoyed playing with.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation, Kindred Hospice, and Dee Anthony for her unwavering care of Peggy during her illness.
A service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Emporia, VA on June 13,2020 at 10:30am followed by a graveside at Belle Haven Cemetery on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 210 S. Main St, Emporia, VA. Anyone attending services must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and wear a mask due to COVID-19.
