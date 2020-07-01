Mr. Willie Ben Powell, 90, of Emporia, Virginia, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, June 28, 2020; while in the care of Greensville Health & Rehabilitation Center of Emporia.
Survivors include: his wife, Rose L. Powell of the home; children, Tessie Copper (Gary) of Maryland, Barbara Gillis (Bernard) of Richmond, Virginia, Betty Lucas (Russell) and Pastor Jerry Powell (Virginia) both of Emporia, Virginia; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Powell will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and 10 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Homegoing services will follow at 1, with Pastor Ronnie Franklin, officiating. Pastor Jerry Powell, will deliver the eulogy. He will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Relatives and friends are encourage to share memories and condolences via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
