Mr. Walter C. Whitehead, Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne; sister, Linda and a brother, Bill.
Mr. Whitehead is survived by his wife, Carolyn D. Whitehead; daughter, Betty Turner; (Cleveland) three sons, Cliff Whitehead (Carolyn), Bryan Whitehead (Lisa) and Anthony Whitehead (Sandra) nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service, led by Pastor Rick Franklin, was held graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.