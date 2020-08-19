Ms. Rebecca Lewis of Emporia, Virginia, was born on Thursday, February 19, 1931.
On Friday, August 7, 2020; while in the care of St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Virginia, Rebecca departed this earthly life.
Rebecca leaves behind: her sons, John and James; grandchildren, Christina, Regina and Curtis; great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Dorothy; sisters and brothers, who serve Jehovah beside her; nieces and nephews, Mary Bryum, David Lee Walton, Rosa Sinclair, Betty Jackson, Deborah Walton, George Walton and Joyce Powell; a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were conducted at 11AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, Emporia, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia was entrusted with the arragements.
