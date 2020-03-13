Mrs. Lela Marie Pearson Easter, 82, of Emporia, Virginia, peacefully departed the earthly life on Monday, March 9, 2020; while in the serenity of her home.
Lela began her journey through life on Wednesday, June 9, 1937 in Deer Park, New Jersey. She was born to the parentage of the late Jessie Pearson and Mattie Mitchell Pearson. For many years, she was employed as a X-ray File Clerk, with MCV-Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Survivors include: husband, Edward Richard Easter, Sr. of the home; three children, Sharon Annette Eater Crump (George) of Quinton, Virginia, Joyce Easter Walker (Willie) of Kingsland, Georgia and Edwards R. Easter, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse Pearson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, George Pearson of New Jersey and Stanley Pearson (Rhonda) of Charlotte, North Carolina; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Easter will lie in repose from 10AM to 6PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Homegoing Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Poplar Mount Baptist Church, 6823 Western Mill Road - Lawrencville, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Greene Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be register via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
