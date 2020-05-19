Severn, NC – Gail Herndon Ferguson, 80, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at VCU in Richmond, VA. She was born in Wilcox County, GA to the late Ollie M. and Rose Herndon. Mrs. Ferguson was a graduate of Byron High School and also attended Tift College in Forsyth, GA followed by a transfer to the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. She was a homemaker who lovingly displayed Christ not only in her home but outwardly in the community.
Mrs. Ferguson was an active member of Severn Baptist Church for 37 years. She served in many capacities in her church and in her community. She loved gardening and is remembered for the many beautiful blooms throughout the seasons. Mrs. Ferguson was an active member of the Severn-Pendleton Ruritan Club.
She is survived by her children, Franklin Lewis Ferguson, Jr. (Caroline) of Marietta, GA, Marcia Whitley (Jay) of Fitzgerald, GA, and Dawn Ferguson (Hugh Davis) of Severn, NC; four granddaughters, Hannah R. Huggins of Tifton, GA, Holly N. DeMarino (Anthony) of Marietta, GA, Sarah C. Ferguson of North Druid Hills, GA, and Emily R. Ferguson of Marietta, GA; a brother, Mardie R. Herndon (Freda) of Macon, GA; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lewis Ferguson, Sr. and sister, Twila Gresham.
A private graveside service will be held in Byron, Georgia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Severn Baptist Church in her memory.
