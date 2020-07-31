On April 17, 2008 and December 22, 2009 the earth was blessed with the presence of two beautiful and strong souls - Saraia Monae Squire and Azaraia Ladaisha Williams. Both were born in Franklin, Virginia to the loving arms and capable hands of Shaketa Squire and Anthony Williams. These lovely young ladies were great kids who embraced, embodied and displayed the words of Apostle Paul in Ephesians 6:1, “Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise’ - as they were very obedient to their mother and father. Born with a plan and purpose, Saraia and Azaraia were noble daughters after their mother’s heart.
Survivors include: mother, Shaketa Squire; father, Anthony Williams; siblings, Leona Squire and Antonia Williams; grandparents, Francine Lewis, Floyd Parker, Bridgette Parker, Lenora Williams and Alvin Powell; great grandparents, Shirley and Ernest Squire; aunts and uncles, Lee Lewis, Jr., Charles Squire, Desmond Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Sateria Adams, Orlando Powell and Rendell Moody; great aunts and uncles, Shelia Squire, Charlene Moody, Ernest Squire, Anthony Squire, Earl Squire, Frankie Squire, Alvina Matthews, Veronica Squire, Janice Roberts, Brenda Squire and Junie Williams; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where both young ladies will lie in repose from 2 PM to 7 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020. An Angelic Homegoing Celebration will take place at 2PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Greensville Elementary School, 1110 Sussex Drive Emporia, Virginia. They will be laid to rest in the Diamond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Skippers, Virginia. Condolences and memories may be registered: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
