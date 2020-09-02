Alee Williams Moody, 92, of Emporia, Virginia, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, August 28, 2020; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, Virginia.
Alee began her earthly pilgrimage on Tuesday, June 28, 1928; in Emporia, Virginia. She was born to the parentage of the late Henry Williams and Georgia Roberts.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: her children, Rosa Dornes of Richmond, Virginia, Vivian Powell (Eddie) and Anthony Moody both of Emporia, Virginia, Johnny Moody, Jr. (Patricia) of Petersburg, Virginia and Danny Moody (Katherine) of Hinesville, Georgia; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandchildren; four sisters, Clarice Vincent and Mattie Brown both of Emporia, Virginia, Evoria Drake of Maryland and Geraldine Moody of New York; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Moody will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Colonious Avent, officiating. Minister Danetta Simmons will deliver the eulogy.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
