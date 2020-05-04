Doris Rita Brule, 95, of Chesterfield, Va. has joined her loving husband, Lionel Brule on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is also preceded in death by her father, Joseph Albert Parent; mother, Rosalie Delina Parent; and her son in law, Victor Owen.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Brule Owen; grandsons, Michael Victor (Carrie) Owen, Jeffrey Sean (Lindsay) Owen, and Zachary Stephen Owen; and great-grandchildren, Devyn Ainsley Owen, Aiden Bryanston Owen, Yeats Valentine Owen, Tuck Lyon Owen, and Ravello Cameron Owen. Her Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at a later date with burial to follow in Emporia, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA, 23060 http://www.cancer.org, Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/, or the American Heart Association 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA, 23060 www.heart.org.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. TBD
