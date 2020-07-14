Mrs. Joyce Ann Lundy, 73, of Emporia, Virginia, was born on Saturday, July 13, 1946 to the parentage of the late Luther and Hattie Bell Adams.
On Friday, July 10, 2020, while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, Virginia, Joyce crossed the great divide, exchanging life for eternal rest.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: her children, Cynthia Wilson, Melvin Lundy Jr. (Barbara) and Otelia Jones; siblings, Hattie Marie Adams and Alma Beatrice Irby; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A life well lived, a life well loved, the life and legacy of Joyce Ann Lundy.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Lundy will lie in repose from 12 to 6 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and 10 AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon, with Pastor Earl Jarrell, officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Adams Family Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
