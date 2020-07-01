Mrs. Laverne Marie Seldon-Johnson, 55, of Emporia, Virginia, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Friday, June 26, 2020; while in the comfort of her home.
Lavern, daughter of Samuel and Annie Mason Seldon, Sr., was born on December 20, 1964 in Emporia, Virginia. For many years, she was employed at the Zip Mart of Emporia. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Randy V. Johnson.
Survivors include: children, Ricky Seldon of North Chesterfield, Virginia and Ladeja Johnson of the home; father, Samuel Seldon, Sr. of Emporia, Virginia; siblings, Alphonso Seldon (Valarie) of Emporia, Carolyn Taylor of Mosely, Virginia, Yvonne Clarke (Charles) of Douglasville, Georgia, Iris Seldon of Midlothian, Virginia, Samuel Seldon, Jr. of Emporia and April Jack (Derrick) of Chesterfield, Virginia; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Seldon-Johnson will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2020 and 10 to 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. Homegoing services will follow at 12 noon, with Pastor Anthony Fleming, delivering words of comfort. She will be laid to rest in the Little Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are encourage to share memories and condolences via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.