Anne “Bobs” Bass Dodd, 99, passed away on August 5, 2020. Mrs. Dodd was the daughter of the late Maude Beaty Bass and Mack G. Bass, Sr. of Wilson, NC. She survived her husband of 59 years, Felix V. Dodd, her grandson, Paul N. Masters, and great-grandson, Barry T. Lamm.
She died peacefully attended by her daughter, Linda. Mrs. Dodd died in her own bedroom at the home of David and Linda Chandler where she had resided over four years.
Before she married “Bobs” Bass was born and raised in Wilson, NC., and graduated from Charles L. Coon High School in 1937. She went to Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, NC., where she met her future husband. She then attended Meredith College in Raleigh, NC.
On February 29, 1940, she exchanged vows at the First United Methodist Church in Wilson, NC., with the love of her life, Felix V. Dodd. “Bobs” and Felix enjoyed traveling and liked playing golf. No one was more surprised than “Bobs” when during a woman’s tournament, she got a hole-in-one. She also enjoyed traveling overseas to many different countries with family and friends.
Mrs. Dodd leaves behind three daughters: Julia D Masters (Edwin P.), Linda D. Chandler (David W.), Martha Dodd – Slippy (Thomas). She has three grandchildren: Lori Lamm, Travis Masters, and Anne Barmer. Mrs. Dodd had seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Dodd was a member of several clubs and organizations in the community as well as an active member of the Main Street United Methodist Church. She belongs to the UDC as did her mother. Reading was a hobby of hers, and for many years she taught American Red Cross First Aid. In Lieu of flower donations in the memory of Anne B. Dodd to be given to the American Red Cross.
