Caroline R. (Tobias) Manear, 97 born September 10, 1922 in Grafton, W. VA was granted her angel wings on 15 January 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that loved and cared for her deeply.
Mrs. Manear was born to the late Harvey U. Tobias and Rosa Elizabeth Jacobs Tobias and was educated in public schools in W. VA. After graduation she was employed as a secretary for the Taylor Co. Judicial System.
In 1942 she married her High School sweetheart and love of her life Rev. Carl E. Manear and were blessed with 3 children, Edward Lee Manear, Barbara Jean Manear Chapman and Carol Ann Manear all deceased.
After moving to Virginia in 1963 she was a bridal consultant for the Modern Bridal Shop in Falls Church, VA. She was honored to be a Ministers wife for 6 different churches in Virginia and was married for 73 years. She was very active in all choirs, the United Methodist Women and Main St. United Methodist Women. She was a member of Chapter #12 order of the Eastern Star and Woodman of the World. She loved crafts of all kinds, gardening, sewing, quilting handmade quilts and was a charter member of the Merherrin Peace Makers Quilt Guild.
She is survived by 4 grandchildren Allen Milburn of Summersville, SC; Jennifer M. Milburn of Emporia, VA; Kelly A. Chapman of Chattanooga, TN; Cindy L. Cherry and husband Joe Cherry of Honolulu, HI and 3 great grandchildren Jayden, Madison and Hope.
Viewing will be held at the Main St. United Methodist Church 18 January 2020, 12:00 pm followed with Service at 2:00 pm with burial at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com
