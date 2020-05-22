Deborah Jean Hicks, 62, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Monday, May 18, 2020; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia.
‘Lisa’, as she was affectionately called, was born on Thursday, July 18, 1957, in Emporia, Virginia; to the parentage of the late Junious and Daisy Gertrude Stith Hicks.
Survivors include: two sons, Montino C. Hicks, Sr. of Emporia, Virginia and Mario A. Hicks, Sr. of Dinwiddie, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Da’Niyah Hicks, Montino C. Hicks, Jr., Damoni Hicks, Ace Rose, Marianya Hicks, Mario A. Hicks, Jr., Chase Hicks and Jaxon Hicks; siblings, Glenn Hicks and Elizabeth Therkield both of Richmond, Virginia, Alexander Hicks of Gaston, North Carolina, Bobby Hicks, Samuel Hicks, Shirley Hicks and Gloria Hicks all of Emporia, Virginia; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Hicks will lie in repose from 12 to 4 PM on Sunday, May 24, and 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Pine Log Road - Emporia, Virginia; with Rev. Ronnie Franklin, officiating.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to visit www.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, condolences and to order flowers; as sentiments to the family.
