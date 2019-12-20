Walter Hall Dec 20, 2019 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVisiting Wyatt, GES and Belfield schools7 Habits programs SHOC GreensvilleChristmas spirit hits EmporiaVirginia YMCAs answer call to “Be the Solution” to challenges facing Virginia’s Foster CareFunds diverted to Norwood ProjectGreensville Emporia Complete Count Committee already in planning stagesEmporia Chamber shows appreciation to local businessesGreensville County will participate in Crater Region Workforce DevelopmentAirport looks to fly with new hangarGCHS Eagles land 3 on All Region football team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Independent Messenger Independent Messenger Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.