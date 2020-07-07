Natalee Eleanor (Land) Jenks, age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2019, in Miami, Florida. She was born July 31, 1950 to LCDR Nathaniel “Nat” Land and Doris “DeeGee” Grainger Land. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas W Jenks, II, son of Dr. William and Jane Jenks, formerly of Lexington, VA. She was the Granddaughter of Sarah Eleanor Tillar and William M Land, Sr., formerly of Emporia, VA. She is survived and missed by her brother and sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew and grandniece, and countless cousins, friends, and former students who will remember her dearly for her graciousness, understated wit, and extensive knowledge of British history. She spent over 30 years as the children's librarian at St Thomas Episcopal Parish School and as an active volunteer at St Thomas. Interment will be at the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery, Yeager Section, Lot 8, Lexington, VA. Visit https://www.stanfillfh.com/tributes/Natalee-Jenks to leave Memorial messages.
