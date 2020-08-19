Eric Barnes, 56, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Thursday, August 13, 2020; while in the care of Encompass Health & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, Virginia.
Eric was born on June 5, 1956 in Brooklyn, New York. He served his country in the United States Army, before becoming employed at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, where he attained the rank of lieutenant, before retiring in 2012.
Eric will be forever cherished by his surviving loved ones: his parents, Benjamin and Ethelene Barnes; brother, John G. Barnes; wife, Audrey Barnes Johnson; son, Jarrell Barnes, Sr; step-children, Markel and Christopher Gibson; grandchildren, Adele Barnes, Kira Barnes and Jarrell Barnes, Jr.; his aunt, Mary Best; a host of other close relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where a visitation for Mr. Barnes will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road - Suffolk, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
