Joe Kiser Robinson, 84, of Emporia, VA., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was a member at Forrest Hill Baptist Church. He worked as a Loom Fixer at J.P. Stevens/The Bibb Company for over 40 years and retired from Franklin Braid. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Vadie Louise Hobbs Robinson, daughter, Vanessa Robinson Raiford, grandson, Donald Keith Raiford, son-in-law, Donald Lee Raiford, sister, Christine Robinson Butler, brother, James Henry (Frog) Robinson.
He is survived by, his son, Craig Robinson (Jackie) of Roanoke Rapids, NC., grandchildren, Casey Raiford (Penny) of Courtland, VA., Justin Robinson of Roanoke Rapids, NC., great-grandchildren, Ava Raiford, Elena Raiford, Kaley Raiford, Jason Raiford, all of Courtland, VA.
Kiser Robinson loved his family and friends, and enjoyed spending time with them. He always had a joke or something funny to say. He also loved to watch baseball, and he talked to everybody and never met a stranger.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Greensville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Rick Ragan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forrest Hill Baptist Church, 2103 Pine Log Road, Skippers, VA., 23879.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
