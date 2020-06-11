Susie High Jones, 87, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina peacefully slipped into an eternal slumber on Tuesday, June 9, 2020; while in the serenity of her home.
Susie was born on June 17, 1932 in Northampton County, to the parentage of the late Jake and Dora Scott High.
Cherished memories shall forever remain in the hearts of: her children, Mertikae (Sherman) Hill of Randallstown, MD, Willie Sue (Charles) Green of Swan Quarter, NC, Dexter (Vivian) Jones of Littleton, NC, Terrie (Sherman) Wilkins of Jarratt, VA, Terrance (LaKasia) Jones of Lake City, FL, Nolita (Alvin) Lundy of Roanoke Rapids, NC Lolita (Frank) McNair of Gaston, NC and Marcus (Erika) Jones of Enfield, NC; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Jones, will lie in repose from 12 Noon to 5PM on Saturday, June 13, and 10AM to 2PM on Sunday, June 14.
Homegoing Services will follow at 2PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Knox-High Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Maxine Bradley-Cain, delivering words of Comfort.
She will be laid to rest in the Crestveiw Memorial Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the number of attendees at the funeral will be limited. Live Streaming information of available at: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
