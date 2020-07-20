Jarratt, VA - Nicole Kim Lemon graced the world with her presence on Monday, December 29, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York. She was born to the parentage of Mrs. Sheila Marie Green and the late Alexander Lemon.
Nicole enjoyed and embraced life to the fullest. She lived her life with grace and in peace, largely because of her belief in God and love for her family. Her sweet smile, services, dedication and hard work no one will be able to ever replace. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 while in the care of St. Mary’s Hospital of Richmond, Virginia, Nicole quietly fell asleep in death at the age of 50.
Cherished memories shall forever linger in the hearts of: mother, Sheila Green (Wallace); grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Percy Peavy (Annie) all of Jarratt, Virginia; sisters, Felicia Kim Taylor (Emmett), Alicia Williams (Mark), Shaneik Latisha Tazewell (Cory) all of Jarratt, Virginia; aunts, Roberta Key and family of Emporia, Virginia, Virginia Selman and family of Brooklyn New York, Vicky Cooper of South Carolina, Helen Lemon and Ella Walker of Brooklyn New York; uncles, Carlton Lundy of Hampton,Virginia and Archie Lee Rose (Earline) of Richmond, Virginia; nieces, Shanice Johnson of Petersburg, Virginia, Destiny Tyasia Williams, Shakori Tazewell and Courtney Tazewell of Jarratt, Virginia; great-niece, Zaria Johnson of Jarratt, Virginia; nephews, Allan Johnson (Keshia) of Jarratt, Virginia, Charles Nino Bryant of Virginia Beach, Virginia, A'?'€'?'vantae Williams and Khamari Taylor of Jarratt, Virginia; a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax street - Emporia, Virginia, was entrusted with the arrangements, where a viewing was held from 11 AM to 6 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Memories and condolences may be register via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
