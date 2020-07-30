Ola Mae Parks Draper died on July 27, 2020 at the age of 91.
Mae is survived by her children, Brenda Byrum (Joe) of Margarettesville, NC, Donna Newsome (Glenn) of Huntington, WV, and Calvin Draper (Betsy) of Emporia, VA, ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Warfield Baptist Church in Warfield, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
