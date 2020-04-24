Mrs. Mable V. Squire, 73, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life and received her wings into heaven on Monday, April 20, 2020; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia after suffering from an illness. Mable Squire was born on August 31, 1946 to the parentage of the late Leon and Sara Roberts in Leanoardtown, Maryland.
She leaves to mourn her memory: her husband Lawrence Squire of the home; children, Lawrence Squire, Jr. (Marietta) of Odenton, Maryland and Michael Squire (Tanisha) of Emporia, Virginia; four grandchildren, Brandon Squire (Tyree), Miles Squire, Danielle Squire and Nicholas Squire; two great-grandchildren, Mehki and Lyric Squire; siblings, Pernell Roberts (Trina) of Suitland, Maryland, James Roberts of Fort Washington, Maryland, Julia Robinson of Rockville, Maryland, Vincent Roberts (Vanessa), Allen Roberts, Pascola Roberts, Sarah Briscoe (Johnny) and Twanda Roberts all of Washington, District of Columbia; sister-in-laws, Wandette Hatley(Kenny) of Solomon Island, Maryland and Uzill Weaver of Largo, Maryland; brother-in-law, Berkly Royster(Lisa) of Clifton, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Mable V. Squire will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit ww.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
