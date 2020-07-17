A graveside Celebration of life for Mr. Davone Robinson will be held on
Monday July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mayfield Family Cemetery, 467 Wyatts Mill Road, Jarratt, Virginia. The family will assemble at the funeral home for the procession at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service.
There will be no public viewing. A memorial video may be viewed and
friends are welcomed to sign the guest book on Sunday evening July 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg.
