DALLAS ELROY SPENCE of Chesterfield, Virginia (affectionally known to many as “Sip”) peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning on July 30, 2020 in the care of Central Lynchburg General Hospital, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Dallas was born on Friday, December 11, 1953 in Franklin Virginia, to the parents of the late Dallas and Elsie Wiggins Spence. He was reared in Emporia, Virginia and he graduated from Greensville County High School. He attended and was baptized at Saint James Episcopal Church in Emporia. Throughout his youth, he also attended his Father’s home church, Macedonia Baptist Church. As an adult, he became a technician at ICI Americas Inc. (formerly known as ICI) in Hopewell, Virginia.
Dallas brought an abundance of joy to his family and friends with his beautiful smile and zest for life. He deeply loved soul music and often would sing along to some of his favorite artists, namely, James Brown, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and, of course, Michael Jackson. Boy could he dance. His favorite sport was football (Dallas Cowboys being his favorite team). He also loved the New York Knicks and played basketball often with his nephews in the backyard. However, his favorite passion was eating delicious foods (crabs in particular). He enjoyed interacting with his family at family events.
Dallas was preceded in his death by his brother, Ronald L. Spence, sister, Brenda Spence Glass and his nephew, Randolph Scott, Jr. Left to cherish his life are his brother, Alphonso Spence (Sandra), two sisters, Carolyn Spence Valdes and Roslyn Spence Cousins (Royal, Sr.) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by three aunts, Hortense Spence Williams, Pauline Spence Epps and Mediel Wallace Spence and a host of cousins, friends and caregivers.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 30 Quarrell Road - Emporia, Virginia, with Rev. Ronnie Franklin, officiating.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest that donations be made in the name of Dallas E. Spence to Macedonia Baptist Church.
