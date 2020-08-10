Narcissa Petterossi Callahan “Cheesa” 81, from Emporia, Virginia went to her heavenly home on July 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
Cheesa was born on June 19, 1939 in Endicott, New York to Mercedes Hurt and moved with her mother and family to Richmond, Virginia when she was four years old.
She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond and worked at Shell Oil company before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Melvin and moving to Emporia in 1968. Cheesa worked for several local lawyers, Clary Realty, First Citizen’s Bank, and New York Life Insurance before beginning a job for Greensville County as an Administrative Assistant where she retired in 2006.
Cheesa was a devoted and loving wife and mother to Melvin and Dawn and always very kind and welcoming to everyone she met. She enjoyed reading her Bible and following her family and friends on social media. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, horse racing, doing puzzle with her husband, watching Dancing with The Stars, The Voice, and going on shopping trips with her daughter and granddaughter.
She loved watching baseball and college football and would pull her favorite teams, the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Washington Nationals to victory. One of the highlights of her love for watching baseball was when the Washington Nationals won the World Series and she was able to rag her grandson who pulled for the NY Yankees. Although there were many things that Cheesa loved, she loved nothing more than her family, friends, Johnny Mathias, and the movie Dirty Dancing.
Cheesa leaves to cherish her loving memory to her husband of 54 years Melvin Callahan, her daughter Dawn Guy and husband David, her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Laurel Wright (Dustin), Jake Pope (Sara), and Ashley Pope. She is also survived by her great- grandchildren that brought her so many special blessings and smiles, Emerie and Ellison Wright, Grady Pope, Kendall Hedgepeth, Bryson, Austin, and Weston Pope, brothers–in-law Bob Callahan (Sarah), Pat Callahan, Mike Callahan (Bernice), several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her best friend who was like her sister, Ann” Jenks” Pollard and her goddaughter Kristen Petty.
She was predeceased by her mother Mercedes Hurt, her step brother Michael Hurt, her brother-in-law Jerry Callahan and sister-in-law Kay Callahan.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at Owen Funeral Home where the family will receive friends 12:30 – 2 prior to the service.
