Mr. Aaron Allen Greene, 53, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 28, 2020; while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Aaron, son of the late Lewis and Barbara Ann Scott Easter, was born June 20, 1967, in Baltimore, Maryland. For many years, he was employed with Steelfab of Virginia.
Survivors include: wife, Helen Banks Greene; children, Toi High (Rashawn), Tanisha Davis (Preston) and Mariel Powell; daughter-at-heart, Andrea Harrison; nine grandchildren; siblings, Albert Greene (Contessa), Ivory Lewis and Kim; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia; has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Greene, will lie in repose from 4 to 7 p.m .on Friday, July 3, 2020. Per Mr. Greene’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Relatives and friends are encourage to share memories and condolences via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
